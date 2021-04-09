Lis Vega shows impressive curves posing in a tiny bikini

Lis Vega He shared a heart-stopping image on his Instagram account sunbathing and wearing his incredible tattoos.

A few hours ago, the actress and singer captured glances when she appeared posing standing up and in profile, wearing a tiny bikini stamped with which she wore her impressive curves.

“In silence you will remember what your soul already knows 🕉 I love being silent most of my day, I love my loneliness, a big step on my way. Being alone is not as bad as they think, you learn to know yourself more, everything is clearer from afar 🕉 #vuelolibre 🦋🦋🦋🦋 # namaste ”, wrote the self-styled poet of the urban at the bottom of the photo that has more than 12 thousand likes.

Previously, Lis Vega paralyzed hearts thanks to a video in which she can be seen on the beach with another mini swimsuit, while doing some exercises with garters.