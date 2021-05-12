Lis Vega shows her prominent charms with a sexy yellow bikini

Liseska Vega Gálvez, better known as Lis Vega, is an actress and singer who from the beginning of her career attracted attention with her sympathy and her great body, which is why she has positioned herself as one of the public’s spoiled Latinas, mainly on social networks, where almost always the Cuban uploads content that makes anyone who looks at it delirious.

On this occasion, the vedette also took advantage of her Instagram account to share a photo where she appears sitting in an armchair, showing some of her tattoos and prominent charms with a sexy yellow bikini which he complemented with some sunglasses.

“Today is the tomorrow that you spoke about yesterday. Make the most of it. Live every breath, every second, every opportunity to be a better person. #aquiyahora 💛💛💛💛 # lapoetadelourbano #summertime ”, is the text that accompanies the image that in just a few hours has accumulated more than 10 thousand likes and hundreds of good comments.

Previously, Lis Vega had already captured glances with a couple of postcards where she used another tiny swimsuit, which she modeled on the shore of a beautiful beach.

It should be noted that the playmate maintains high-impact curves thanks to extensive exercise and dance routines, which she usually shares with her loyal followers to motivate them to have physical activity.

