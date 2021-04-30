Lis Vega shows her legs and hips with a high-cut bodysuit

Lis Vega he uses his social networks to provoke, have fun, seduce and reflect. From sensual looks to images with her curves exposed, anything goes for the Cuban when it comes to not going unnoticed and feeding her publications with the spicy comments of her followers.

This time, the actress and singer uploaded to her Instagram account a photo in which she is seen posing with a white high cut bodysuit that lets you appreciate her legs and hips of temptation.

“THANK YOU EVERYTHING. Be grateful for being, for being, for having, for winning, for losing, for going, for coming, for trying, for erring, for knowing, for feeling, if you appreciate your spiritual account you will earn interest, your eyes will see new colors, you will not listen noise but melodies, your life will be a great caress, you will become INVINCIBLE.

Gratitude is the solvent that dilutes the complaint, the magic touch that attracts abundance, the possibility of giving way to joy, IT IS THE GREATEST TEST OF HUMILITY. THANK YOU LIFE, THANK YOU UNIVERSE, THANK YOU GOD, ETERNAL THANKS TO EVERYONE FOR SO MUCH I SUPPORT EVERY DAY. BLESSINGS 🙏 ”, reads the image that has thousands of likes and hundreds of compliments.

Previously, Lis Vega exhibited her impressive anatomy in a video, using a string bikini where he appears doing an exercise routine on the beach.