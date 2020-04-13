The fitness model Lis Vega He turned on social media again, but this time just after doing a strenuous cardio with Zumba. Let us remember that the Cuban studied dance for many years before becoming famous and now, as a woman dedicated to exercise, she enjoys Zumba, since with him he mixes his great passions: fitness, music and dance.

For training she wore white leggings and a red top that barely covered her two powerful reasons, which are not small. Obviously, the vedette did not miss an opportunity to show her fans very closely how sweaty she was, especially on the part of her chest, which sparked passion among her followers.

Definitely, Lis Vega She has known how to take advantage of the quarantine and, above all, bring a few seconds of joy to each of the people who see her every day through her social networks.

Here we leave another image of Lis Vega so that you also delight.

.