Lis Vega shares video wearing tremendous cleavage without a bra

Lis Vega He showed again that for her there are no limits when it comes to exposing her sensuality through social networks. On many occasions he has come to leave very little to the imagination of his loyal fans, and this Thursday was no exception.

A few hours ago, the Cuban uploaded a video to her Instagram account in which she took the opportunity to show her tight dress, but what attracted the most attention, It was the tremendous cleavage of the sexy garment that barely covers her attributes and that she wore without a bra.

“Inside you… right there begins the best journey of your life. Rainy day, sun inside you #goodvibesonly #LAPOETADELOURBANO #VUELOLIBRE 🦋🦋🦋 Thank you ”, is the epigraph used by the star in the clip that has almost six thousand views.

Just a few days ago, Lis Vega had already caused a sensation, thanks to another publication in which the actress and singer also flaunted her curves with a high-cut swimsuit that at the bottom it was too narrow in the groin area.

