Lis Vega reveals her legs and hips modeling a tight swimsuit

True to style, Lis Vega shares and publishes every step she takes in her life with her Instagram followers, where more than 1.8 million users are always on the lookout for his daring posts.

On this occasion, the Cuban starlet uploaded a photograph that allows us to see in all their splendor those voluptuous legs and hips of temptation that she maintains at 43 years of age, thanks to the tight high-cut swimsuit with which she posed sensual for the camera .

“Sometimes you just have to jump into the void full of faith that God’s hands will be below in a thousand ways to hug you and tell you, everything is fine, never lose hope and love in your ❤ #lapoetadelourbano #omnamahshivaya 🕉

Excellent start to the week giant hugs for all 🙌 blessings

I love this swimsuit “, is the reflection that the actress wrote in the heart-stopping postcard that has thousands of likes and more than 200 compliments.

In a previous image, Lis Vega also unleashed hundreds of compliments to her silhouette, thanks to the fact that she appeared wearing a white bikini that highlighted the discipline she maintains in her exercise routines and a good diet.

Read also:

Face down and in a string bikini, Lis Vega shows an impressive rear

Aleida Núñez heats Instagram posing in heels and white shorts

They accuse Diego Boneta of hitting an actor in the Luis Miguel series

They capture Alex Rodríguez, Jennifer López’s ex, partying with an ex-girlfriend of Ben Affleck