Lis Vega raises the temperature with spicy dance

Lis Vega, the beautiful Cuban actress, model and singer, showed off her most daring steps through her social networks, by sharing a video in which she appears with a tight outfit that highlighted her curves.

Through her Instagram account, the 43-year-old Cuban model shared a video in which she appears dancing to the rhythm of “Déjalos que miren”, a song by Colombian reggaeton artist Karol G.

“WE WALK ACTIVE 24/7. NEW DAY, NEW PROJECTS, NEW AIR, NEW LIFE FORMULA “, wrote Lis Vega in a post that managed to exceed 5,000” likes “in just a couple of hours.

