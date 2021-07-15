Lis Vega publishes video where she shows her prominent charms in a bikini

Lis Vega continues to show that despite having exceeded four decades of age, he maintains in perfect shape those curves that make anyone who looks at them delirious.

Now, relaxed and enjoying, the Cuban published a video on her Instagram account that shows her in a very small bikini, with her prominent charms in the foreground sun, and of course, without retouching.

“Today is a good day to have amnesia, to be happy to burst, to laugh without stopping and to stop or turn around. That soon what burns your head will cease to matter 🕉 #LAPOETADELOURBANO Full SUMMER mode in MIAMI 🔥🔥 “, wrote the actress and singer at the bottom of the clip that has more than 19 thousand views and hundreds of compliments.

“Woman’s delight 😍😍”, assured one user. “Wow what a beautiful love, your body is brutal baby 😘😘”, said another fan. “Tremendous Cuban 🔥🔥”, added one more.

As if that wasn’t enough, Lis Vega also shared a couple of photos wearing another swimsuit to show off your rear and legs of temptation, which his fans immediately appreciated.

