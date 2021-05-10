Lis Vega publishes video wearing a daring lace and see-through bra

Social networks have become the perfect setting for Lis Vega Unleash your sensuality and take the opportunity to show off your stunning anatomy.

On this occasion, the Cuban starlet published a video in which she appears wearing black underwear to show off her legs and hips, but what attracted the most attention was her daring Lace and see-through bra with which she fired the imagination of her admirers.

“FRIDAY NIGHT 💣 #goodvibes #sinmiedo 🔥🔥🔥🔥 # LAPOETADELOURBANO 🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋 #VUELOLIBRE”, reads the clip that has thousands of views and hundreds of compliments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LIS VEGA🦋 #LAPOETADELOURBANO (@lisvegaoficial)

Previously, Lis Vega shared another post where she can be seen doing some stretching in a gym, wearing tight green leggings that highlighted her figure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LIS VEGA🦋 #LAPOETADELOURBANO (@lisvegaoficial)

