Lis Vega makes fans sweat by posing the most daring on the beach

Lis Vega, the beautiful Cuban actress, has once again become the center of attention of her loyal followers on social networks, revealing her favorite place to forget the world of entertainment.

Through Instagram, the Caribbean dancer spread the image where she appears in the sea in Haulover Park, in Miami-Dade, Florida, showing off her heart-stopping curves in a black swimsuit.

“YOU WILL ALWAYS BE MY FAVORITE PLACE IN THE BELLO MAR UNIVERSE”, wrote the singer.

Despite having a little more than two thousand likes and 71 comments from her more than one million followers on Instagram, actress Lis Vega continues to show that she is one of the most acclaimed women on social networks.

