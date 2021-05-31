Lis Vega leaves little to the imagination with an infamous photo in a thong and without a bra

Lis Vega He dared to defy the censorship of Instagram and left little to the imagination of his more than 1.8 million fans with a photo where his charms stand out and they became the undisputed protagonists of the week.

“Uncertainty has taught me that even if I don’t know where I’m going, my soul always knows. Pure essence 🕉 trust the divinity. 🙌 #lapoetadelourbano #sinmiedo 🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋 #vuelolibre You do not cease to exist, nights ”, is the message that the Cuban star wrote in the image where you can see her posing with her back to the camera, without a bra and with a black string thong that almost disappears in its rear.

As expected, the compliments were immediate on the actress and singer’s postcard, which in a few hours has added more than 32 thousand likes.

As if that weren’t enough, Lis Vega also quickened when she appeared in another snapshot showing off her shapely legs and tan, wearing a tight bodysuit and heels.