Lis Vega is the most daring with a yarn outfit

Lis Vega, the famous Cuban dancer, actress and singer, surprised her followers through her social networks by publishing a daring post, in which she practically showed off her curves “naturally”.

Through her Instagram account, the 43-year-old model shared an image in which she appears posing on her back while only wearing a tiny thread outfit, which further highlighted her well-worked figure.

“UNCERTAINTY HAS TAUGHT ME THAT EVEN IF I DON’T KNOW WHERE I AM GOING, MY SOUL ALWAYS KNOWS. PURE ESSENCE TRUST IN DIVINITY, ”Lis Vega wrote in the post.

The publication did not go unnoticed on the networks, because in a few hours it managed to get more than 25 thousand “likes” and exceeded 600 comments, in which its fans were delivered.

