Lis Vega heats Instagram with a swimsuit that barely covers the most intimate

Lis Vega he always uses his social networks to have fun, provoke and seduce. From sensual looks to images with her curves exposed, anything goes for the Cuban when it comes to not going unnoticed.

On this occasion, the playmate uploaded a photo and a video to her Instagram account in which she appears showing off her voluptuous charms with a tight swimsuit that, both in the front and in the back, It is so tiny that it barely covers your rear and your intimate area.

Predictably, the 43-year-old actress and singer’s publications paralyzed hundreds of hearts and received thousands of likes and compliments.

As if that weren’t enough, Lis Vega was also admired with a high-cut bodysuit to show her legs of temptation.

“They will criticize you for what you are, for what you are not and for what they think you are, and even for what you do and what you don’t. For what you say and for what you don’t. Just enjoy your present and try to be happy, because only you know what you are, what you do and what you are worth. Nobody has the right to judge your life because nobody will die for you. #lapoetadelourbano 🦋 #VUELOLIBRE 🦋🦋🦋 ”, he wrote a few days ago at the bottom of the postcard.

Read also:

Aleida Núñez shows a great body posing upside down in a string bikini

Video: Frida Sofía reiterates that she will take legal action against Enrique and Alejandra Guzmán

‘Tick, tick … Boom!’ marks Lin-Manuel Miranda’s feature film directorial debut