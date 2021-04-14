Lis Vega heats Instagram by wetting her curves with a floss bikini

There are celebrities for whom time seems to pass. It is the case of Lis Vega, who showed off his impressive anatomy in a video that raised the temperature of Instagram.

A few hours ago, the actress and singer wanted to delight her more than 1.7 million followers with a clip in which she appears wetting her curves with a black floss bikini that little could hide her shapely legs and her butt.

“Some people travel to see new places, others travel to discover new parts of themselves and raise their vibration 🕉 listen to the silence, it is full of answers 🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋 #vuelolibre #lapoetadelourbano #primavera getting ready for the #summer #summer ”Is read at the bottom of the video of the Cuban starlet, which has thousands of views and hundreds of comments.

Previously, Lis Vega appeared in another publication wearing a tight sports outfit with which she took the opportunity to share one of her favorite exercise routines.