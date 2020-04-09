The Cuban Lis Vega He continues to use part of the quarantine to expose all his curves and also, wear somewhat private outfits, such as the one he boasted today on his Instagram account. It was a bodysuit and pants with a white triangle print and transparencies. The outfit showed the great body of the actress and singer.

But in reality, it was all a mouthful of what the Cuban star later posted. It turns out that Lis Vega It is premiere with a new tattoo whose design is a blue butterfly.

“BUTTERFLY, MEANING, CHANGES, IMMORTALITY, RENAISSANCE, TRANSFORMATIONS AND EVOLUTION, FREE FLIGHT”, was part of the message that accompanied the video where Lis shows his new tattoo and of course, his rear guard.

But while Lis Vega He continues to heal his tattoo and thinking about the next step he will take to please his followers, we leave you another photograph of “The Poet of the Urban” with the translucent outfit from the beginning.

We recommend you

.