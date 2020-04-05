Liz Vega she is already consecrated as a whole sensual diva. In one of her recent Instagram posts, the Cuban shared a video where she is seen on the beach with a very revealing fuchsia thong, which we have seen on other occasions. Fixing it, she exposed her exploited attributes, which not only go below but also above, since the singer has two powerful reasons that melt many.

The set barely covered his curvy anatomy, which caused great euphoria among his followers who even offered him marriage. “Mamacita I leave my wife and I marry you now”, “A wife like that is what I need”, “I give you five children if you ask me”, you could read it in the comments section of the Cuban star.

Here we leave the video for you to also enjoy the stunning curves of “The Poet of the Urban”, Lis Vega.

We recommend you

.