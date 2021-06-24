Lis Vega falls in love with her followers with her statuesque figure in a tiny swimsuit

The famous Cuban dancer and beautiful actress, Lis Vega, stole the glances of her followers, after sharing a captivating video, where she showed her spectacular figure, in a tiny swimsuit.

Through her official Instagram account, the 43-year-old model left fans breathless, who soon filled her provocative video with likes and comments, where she is seen enjoying her free time in the pool.

Also read: Acapulco Shore: Elettra Lamborghini, the hottest photos of the Italian

“THE JOURNEY OF LIFE IS ONCE ONLY, GET BACK ADDICTED TO LIVING IT EVERY SECOND,” the Cuban shared on her social networks.

Lis Vega has almost 2 million followers, who are already used to receiving the “pampering” of the dancer, who then posts photos on her Instagram showing off her tremendous beauty.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content