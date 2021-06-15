Lis Vega defies censorship posing in a lace bodysuit and transparencies

Lis Vega He does not stop receiving good comments on social networks thanks to some hot photos with which he was encouraged to defy censorship on Instagram.

On this occasion, the actress and singer once again demonstrated that any garment she wears suits her wonderfully, especially if it is a high-cut lace bodysuit and transparencies with which part of her hips and legs can be seen. that most attracted attention, is that the lingerie it is not enough to completely hide its “breasts”.

“Magical Monday 💙 #lapoetadelourbano 🕉 #omnamahshivaya

Life is lived …

Without fear, with passion. Peace, kindness, gratitude, courage, without haste, with art, without past, here and now, with respect, without rancor, surrender, with faith, energy, with dreams, defeats, vision, sadness, joys, but, above all, with love. ❤

We were given life, what more can we ask for? 🦋🦋 ”, is the reflection that the Cuban included in one of the postcards.

Days before, Lis Vega took the opportunity to share with her fans a video where she appears performing one of her leg and buttock routines, wearing a white top and tight gray leggings.

