Lis Vega captivates her followers with photography in little clothes

The famous actress, dancer and singer Lis Vega, surprised her followers through their social networks by sharing some daring Photographs in little clothing, which left nothing to the imagination this time.

I want to dedicate these words to human beings who for years have given me a lot of love, have admired, loved, FOLLOWED, respected, loved, friends who have become family, fans of the #lgbtpride community WHO ARE GREAT PEOPLE, TALENTED IN MANY RAMAS “, was the message of the actress in her publication.

On this occasion, Lis Vega shared these photos through her official Instagram account, where she showed her support for the LGTB community with an emotional message adding more than 5,000 likes and dozens of comments from her followers.

This popular actress and model rose to fame on Mexican television, by being part of different soap operas and programs on the Televisa network, gaining thousands of followers with her beauty and her worked figure.

