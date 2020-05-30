Lis Vega and the daring miniskirt that has caused a furor on Instagram

Lis Vega has again captured the attention of social networks thanks to fiery content that he shares in them and this time his loyal fans have not been able to avoid succumbing to the sensuality he wastes in the last photographs he shared in his account of Instagram, in which he models a black leather mini skirt that has left nothing to the imagination.

Talk about Lis Vega is to talk about one of the most sensual women in the Mexican show business, as her time on television has allowed her to win the affection of the television audience, who have not hesitated to offer her unconditional support through the social networks.

As a token of appreciation, this sensual woman of Cuban origin has tried to turn her virtual profiles into an extensive catalog of fiery photographs and videos in which she models daring outfits so that the gentlemen can always take a good wad of eye.

Lis Vega leaves nothing to the imagination

This quarantine has not been an impediment for Lis Vega to continue wasting sensuality in the Internet world and as proof of this we have this fiery photograph that she has shared on her Instagram account, an image that has undoubtedly managed to drive more than one gentleman crazy.

The urban poet, as the famous Cuban is known on this platform, appears in front of the camera lens wearing a tight black leather miniskirt that exposed her shapely legs, this garment was complemented by an animal print blouse and high heels that made her look sexier than ever.

This photograph has managed to exceed 12 thousand likes just five hours after being shared on his Instagram profile and in the comments section it is possible to read the burning compliments that fans have dedicated to Lis Vega for so much sensuality radiated in a single image.

