Liren Ding, leader of GoldMoney

After five rounds, the Chinese Liren Ding shares the lead with 3 ½ points in the GoldMoney Asian, rapid chess, with the monarch Magnus Carlsen, Vladislav Artemiev, Levon Aronian and Daniil Dubov in the last competition of the Champion Chess Tour. Sixteen GMs participate, including the aforementioned D. Gukesh, Hou Yifán, Duda, Giri, Svídler and others.

The world monarch opened with a loss to Iranian Alireza Firouzja in 45 sets of a declined King’s Gambit. The 15-minute rhythm is played with an addition of 10 ”. Liren Ding with + 2, = 3, -0 beat Vladislav Artemiev and the Indian Baskarán Adhiban; tied with Aronian, Arju Erigasi and D Gukesh, both from India. Carlsen, with + 3, = 1, -1, beat Peter Svídler, Salem Saleh and the Chinese Hou Yifán; he drew against staunch adversary Wesley So and lost to Firouzja.

1.e4 e5 2.Nc3 Nf6 3.Bc4 Bc5 4.d3 d6 5.f4 Nc6 6.Nf3 a6 7.Bb3 h6 8.Qe2 Bg4 9.fxe5 dxe5 10.Be3 Nd4 11.Qf2 Bxf3 12.gxf3 Nh5 13.0– 0–0 Nf4 14.Rb1 Nxb3 15.Bxc5 Nxc5 16.Qxc5 Qd6 17.Qxd6 cxd6 18.d4 0–0–0 19.Rd2 Ne6 20.Ce2 Thf8 21.d5 Ng5 22.Rd3 Nh3 23.Rc1 f5 24. c4 fxe4 25.fxe4 Rf2 26.Nc3 Rxh2 27.c5 Nf4 28.Rdd1 Kb8 29.c6 Rc8 30.Na4 Re2– + 31.Nb6 Rc7 32.Nd7 + Ra7 33.Rc4 h5 34.Rg1 g6 35.a4 h4 36. b4 b6 37.b5 a5 38.Nxe5 h3 39.Rh1 Nxd5 40.Nxg6 = Ne3? 41.Rc3 Ng4 42.Nf4 Rxe4 43.Nd5 Nf2 44.Nxc7 Nxh1 45.Rxh3 1–0.

Hou Yifán and Dronavalli advance to the semifinals: Chinese grandmaster Yifán, the woman with the highest Elo in the world, 2,658 points, defeated Bibisara Assaubayeva, from Kazakhstan by a score of 13 ½ – 9 ½ and went to the Speed ​​semifinals Chess FIDE and will face the winner of the match between the Chinese Tingjie Le and the Russian Antoaneta Stefanova that are measured tomorrow.

Indian grandmaster Harika Dronavalli was relatively surprising when she dominated Anna Muzychuk of Ukraine by 13 ½ – 8 1/2. Dronavalli will face Russian Kateryne Lagno in the semifinals, who had beaten Georgian Nana Dzagnidze 14-8.

The seminars will be held on July 1 and 2.

Benítez, López Michelone, Zárate. The Mercenarios Club and Fenamac organize in one of the rooms of Los Pinos, which perhaps should bear the name of Carlos Torre Repetto, a competition in honor of the polyglot, international chess master and former national champion Willy de Winter Gallegos, a Dutch Mexican, on the occasion of its next 88th anniversary. The favorite is FIDE master Javier Benítez Lozano, with an elo of 2,375 points who is the leader with two points and last night, in the third round, he faced Rafael Salazar Moreno with the black pieces.

Other leaders of the tournament are the physicist and popularizer of chess MF Manuel López Michelone, doctor Alfredo Zárate, doctor MF Jorge Martín del Campo, Sergio Turincio, MF Jorge Vega. At half a point they are followed by IM Kenneth Frey, former national monarch, MF Silvio Pla and others. The celebrated Willy de Winter lost a game and won another in which he exhibited his proverbial fighting spirit. The contest ends today.