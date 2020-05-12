(Bloomberg) – With two months of the deepest slowdown in decades, some of Latin America’s major economies are on the verge of losing their main tool against the recession: interest rate cuts.

Peru and Chile have already reduced borrowing costs almost to zero, and are now forced to consider new tactics to rescue their economies under stress. Brazil and Colombia may soon be in the same situation.

The so-called liquidity trap, when monetary policy loses traction as interest rates approach zero, has affected rich countries for years. Paul Krugman, a Nobel Prize-winning economist, says it has now also spread to some emerging markets.

“There is nothing about the logic of a liquidity trap that indicates that it cannot happen in a developing country,” Krugman said in a telephone interview on May 8.

Peru’s central bank said last week that it is prepared to use different types of monetary stimulus to sustain demand during the coronavirus pandemic, while Chile began buying bank-issued bonds. But such measures are far less effective stimuli than simply lowering the policy rate, according to Krugman.

Debt in dollars

Many developing nations face the current disaster with low inflation and modest levels of dollar debt. This makes them less vulnerable to a traditional emerging market crisis, in which a massive sale of the currency triggers an inflationary spiral or makes it difficult to service external debt. Instead, they face a whole new set of headaches.

“If we look at what happens in Turkey or Argentina, they are experiencing a relatively classic crisis in emerging markets with a cut in capital inflows,” said Krugman. “But much of the emerging world has come a long way on those issues, and the perverse thing is that by gaining some kind of first-world credibility, they have managed to become vulnerable to first-world problems.”

When the global financial crisis hit Latin America 12 years ago, the central banks of Brazil, Colombia, Chile and Peru cut interest rates by five percentage points or more. This is not an option this time.

When the pandemic broke out, all four countries had a benchmark rate of less than 5%. Now they range between 0.25% in Peru and 3.25% in Colombia. Some of the region’s smaller economies, such as Paraguay and Guatemala, now also have close to zero rates, as do several emerging markets in Asia and Eastern Europe.

Mexico, the only major economy in Latin America that still has interest rates significantly higher than the inflation rate, is also cutting rapidly, with another forecast of a half percentage point reduction this week.

Fiscal stimulus

While countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and Japan have “enormous leeway” to apply for stimulus program loans, due to their long history of reliable borrowers, emerging markets have a more restricted capacity for stimulus use prosecutor, Krugman said.

“If I were finance minister in an emerging market, I would seek fiscal stimulus, but I would probably be nervous to do so on the scale that we are currently seeing in Europe and the US,” he concluded.

Chile, which has lower levels of debt and has long been perceived as trustworthy, has “much more leeway” than Brazil, according to Krugman.

Depression of 1930

British economist John Hicks, a follower of John Maynard Keynes, formulated the theory of the liquidity trap in the depressed conditions of the 1930s. Economists did not have to worry much about it in the half century after World War II. , when rates were well above zero.

Krugman played a key role in generalizing the idea again in the 1990s when he wrote about how policymakers failed to revive Japan’s depressed economy after borrowing costs fell to near zero. The United States and the eurozone reduced rates to almost zero after the 2008 global financial crisis.

Regardless of the downsides they face in fighting the current recession, emerging market policymakers should try not to make matters worse, Krugman said.

“At a minimum, these countries can try to avoid the historical pattern of procyclical fiscal policies and, in fact, make a fiscal contraction at the same time that their economies fall,” he said.

