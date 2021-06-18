REITs: liquidity, diversification and dividends in the real estate market

The Spanish investor is traditionally real estate. According to Inverco, 80% of the savings are still in brick with a strong local bias. However, there are other ways of accessing the sector with which the problems of initial investments and the operational and fiscal complexity of direct purchase can be avoided. Both for diversification and liquidity, REITs stand out.

Real Estate Investment Trust. That is the name behind the acronym REIT, a term that is known in Spain as socimi. They are listed companies that own and, in most cases, operate real estate assets that produce income. It is a legal figure that was established more than 50 years ago to give all investors access to an income derived from real estate. Exempt from taxes at the corporate level, to achieve or maintain this status, they must comply with a series of specific regulations, such as distributing at least 80% of the profits among shareholders, having limits regarding the levels of indebtedness and the number of projects development, as well as real estate transactions.

Martina Álvarez, sales director for Iberia at Janus Henderson Investors, highlights that “REITs are the simplest and most efficient way to access the real estate sector”. The truth is that its shares are listed on the main world stock exchanges, offering daily liquidity. Another advantage over investing in a property portfolio directly is that the latter requires a high initial capital for the purchase and has high management and operations costs. “REITs offer greater diversification than a direct portfolio and, therefore, less geographic and tenant risk,” he says. Carla Bergareche, general director for Spain and Portugal of Schroders.

Faced with other forms of exposure to theft, REITs are more diversified. “They no longer only invest in traditional assets such as offices, residential, commercial or industrial premises. Alternative assets are increasingly being incorporated with very strong growth, such as logistics centers, data towers, data centers or warehouses ”, Álvarez points out.

With a discount of 10% taking into account its book value and a dividend yield of 3%, it increases its attractiveness in this environment of such low interest rates after the coronavirus, also offering coverage against inflation, since rents they are usually linked to it. The daily volatility involved in setting prices and trading stocks plays against them. “In the short term, the performance of REITs is dominated by stock market sentiment. In the medium and long term, their profitability is driven by the value of the underlying real estate portfolios, which makes these vehicles a liquid and profitable representation of the direct real estate markets ”, Svitlana Gubriy, Head of Listed Real Estate Funds at Aberdeen Standard Investments.

To enhance the diversifying advantage offered by REITs, an effective way to gain exposure is through a mutual fund that invests in a significant number of them. “In this way, the potential sources of profitability are expanded and the fund managers, experts in real estate investment, can direct the portfolio towards regions and types of properties where they consider that there are greater opportunities”, points out Bergareche.

There are numerous REIT funds, global, European, Asian, American, with a vocation of dividend or that allow to take advantage of various megatrends, such as demographics, digitization, sustainability or the rise of electronic commerce. These funds can invest in new real estate sectors that reflect the new economy and that go beyond the traditional brick. “The traditional and basic sectors (offices, retail) have reduced their participation in the REIT index.

At DPAM, he explains Olivier Hertoghe, manager of Invest B Real State Europe Dividend Sustainable, they remain cautious with regard to office investment, as “asset rental growth has stalled and could be reversed.” In any case, according to Schroders, whether through REITS, socimis or another form of exposure, “we are at an interesting time for real estate investment”.

