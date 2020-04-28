French supporters can sum up the 2006 World Cup final in three key moments: Zidane’s panenka, his kick on Materazzi and then Trezeguet’s bar on his shot on goal.

On the Italian side, Marcello Lippi kept another memory of this meeting finally won by his team (1-1, 5 tab at 3), that of the choice of his five shooters. The former Italy coach recounted this funny moment during a live with Fabio Cannavaro.

Del Piero turned everything upside down

The transalpine technician first explained how he had prepared everything well before the match, including a list of possible shooters if the match still has no winner after extra time. Entrance pirlo, Materazzi behind, Del Piero in three and De Rossi in four … Problem, Alessandro Del Piero decided otherwise and asked his coach to shoot last.

“I remember that Del Piero came to see me saying that he was hitting the last one, said Marcello Lippi. I asked him: ‘How’s that the last one’. the final of the Champions League (in 1996 with Juventus and already with Lippi as coach), I replied that he had not even shot that day because Jugovic’s fourth was enough. “

Roughly totally surprised

Marcello Lippi then looked for another solution for the last shooter and opted for Fabio Grosso, his left side, after a fairly improbable exchange at such a time of the match.

“De Rossi wanted to shoot in the fourth and then told me he was going to shoot in the third and leave the next to Del Piero. He needed a fifth, said the coach again amused by this happy memory. I look at Fabio Grosso and tells him he was going to be the fifth shooter and he says, ‘Me?’ and I tell him yes because he got the penalty against Australia in the 90th then scored the goal against Germany in the 119th. I tell him that he will shoot the last one and he answers me ‘ok’ . “

A few hours later, the Italian selection celebrated its fourth victory in the World Cup final, with a flawless finish from the five shooters.