Lip-reading expert reveals what Princes William and Harry spoke at funeral

One of the images most sought after by the media this Saturday was the reunion between princes William and Harry from England after the animosity that arose between them over the interview of the minor in the United States with his wife, Meghan Markle, in which he openly criticized the royal family.

At the exit of the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, the two brothers and the eldest’s wife, Kate Middleton, exchanged a few words and in fact headed together towards the private rooms of the family at Windsor Castle.

The Daily Express has enlisted the services of lip-reading experts to decipher what the brothers were talking about. According to these experts, when the 38-year-old Duke of Cambridge removed his mask, he said: “Yes, it was great, wasn’t it? “. The 36-year-old Duke of Sussex appeared to respond: “It was how he wanted.”

When they left St George’s Chapel, William and Harry spoke briefly with the Archbishop of Canterbury. According to the Express, Guillermo told his brother after the talk: “Absolutely gorgeous service, oh, the music.”

Shortly after that, Harry and William started walking together towards the castle with Kate Middleton by their side. The Duchess of Cambridge was then seen speaking to the Countess of Wessex, leaving the brothers alone, walking and talking to each other.

Body language analyst Adrianne Carter told the Express that they appeared to be calm. “Kate seemed to take the lead in the talk, but when the brothers started walking together it was completely natural with no signs of stress or discord in their company. There was no forced show or signs of avoiding each other. In fact, William did a pause so Harry could walk up the hill with them. It seems to me that the pain has brought them together “Carter said.