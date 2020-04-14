Jamie Lee Curtis to host broadcasts and comment on movies

In the middle of one of the most critical points of the coronavirus, Lionsgate, a Canadian and American entertainment company, has decided to join the media initiative as HBO, to offer free content to those who are quarantining at home.

This Monday, Lionsgate has announced Ions Lionsgate Live! A Night at the Movies ’, a series of weekly streams in which the actress Jamie Lee Curtis will feature some of the company’s biggest films, such as John Wick, La La Land, Dirty Dancing and The Hunger Games.

In the streaming, Curtis will remember some anecdotes of his own regarding the movies and will feature famous guests and personalities from Youtube to talk about productions.

Ions Lionsgate Live! A Night at the Movies will kick off on Friday, April 17 at 9 p.m. ET and can be viewed through the YouTube pages of Lionsgate or Fandango.

.