Like virtually everyone, Lionsgate has been forced to rethink its schedule of upcoming releases for the United States.

In addition to setting five new release dates and delaying the launches of its three big bets for this summer of 2020, the company has also announced that its big bet for the summer of 2021, the fourth installment of the franchise of ‘John Wick’, will be now the summer of 2022.

‘Antebellum‘

– Initially scheduled for April 24, the film will finally be released in theaters in the United States on August 21, 2020. Starring Janelle Mone, also the protagonist of the second season of Amazon’s ‘Homecoming’, the movie reach the Spanish cinemas by DeAPlaneta.

‘Fatale‘

– Hilary Swank and Michael Ealy star in this suspense thriller that Lionsgate will premiere in the United States on October 30, 2020.

‘Voyagers‘

– Neil Burger (‘The Illusionist’, ‘Limitless’) writes and directs this space tale starring Lily-Rose Depp, Tye Sheridan, Fionn Whitehead or Colin Farrell, to be released in the United States for the Thanksgiving bridge, next November 25, 2020.

‘The Asset‘

– In the new film by the always solvent Martin Campbell (‘Casino Royale’, ‘Green Lantern’) Michael Keaton and Maggie Q play two assassins who must ally to clarify the murder of Samuel L. Jackson, friend of the former and mentor of the second. On April 23, 2021, its premiere in North American theaters.

‘Spiral: Saw‘

– Initially scheduled for May 15, 2020, the new installment of ‘Saw’ sponsored by Chris Rock will finally be released in theaters in the United States a year later, on May 21, 2021. The day the premiere was announced from ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ (or for which the ‘Matrix 4’ is still announced …). To Spain reach DeAPlaneta

‘Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar‘

– Initially scheduled for July 31, 2020, the new comedy “by the creators of ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding'”, Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, will finally premiere in theaters in the United States a year later, on the 16th. July 2021. DeAPlaneta to be its Spanish distributor.

‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard‘

– Initially scheduled for August 28, 2020, the sequel to ‘The Other Bodyguard’ again starring Ryan Reynolds, Salma Hayek, and Samuel – I’m Everywhere – Jackson will finally premiere in theaters in the United States a year later, on August 20, 2021. Vrtice Cinema replaces Warner Bros. as distributing the film in our country.

‘American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story‘

– Christian-style sports drama about the figure of the famous St. Louis Rams quarterback between 1998 and 2003, Kurt Warner. Directed by the Erwin brothers (‘My Father’s Song’, ‘I Still Believe’), the film will hit theaters in North America on December 10, 2021.

‘John Wick: Chapter 4‘

– What can be expected to be the last installment of the franchise starring Keanu Reeves, at least, with Keanu Reeves himself as the protagonist, will finally be released on May 27, 2022 … a year after what was initially announced, and Also, a year after a ‘Matrix 4’ also starring Keanu Reeves who will no longer have to face off face to face. And is that the Warner Bros. has been half rolled, which forces to delay the filming of the Lionsgate (which in Spain will distribute eONe Films again).

Finally mention that in the official statement issued by Lionsgate the company does not mention films like ‘Mam loves you‘, the revival of Aneesh Chaganty (‘ Searching ‘) that should be released in the United States this May 8, or’The Nest‘, the new film by Sean Durkin (‘ Martha Marcy May Marlene ‘) that stars Jude Law and Carrie Coon, we both understand that at the moment there is no release date.

The North American company also does not mention ‘Chaos walking‘, post-apocalyptic thriller directed by Doug Liman from the novel of the same title written by Patrick Ness starring Daisy Ridley, Tom Holland, David Oyelowo, Mads Mikkelsen or Nick Jonas, among others.

Initially dated March 1, 2019, the film is supposed to hit theaters in the United States on January 22, 2021. It is assumed, though not mentioned in the company statement attached to its very problematic production, they suspect that this may not be so in the end …