Lions of the Chosen One and Eastern Stars put together multiplayer change in LIDOM

The Lions of the Chosen One and the Eastern Stars made a multiplayer super trade in the Dominican League-Lidom.

According to the official account of the Lions, they sent David Paulino, infielder Jeison Guzmán and an eighth-round pick from the next Rookie Draw of the Lidom towards the Eastern Stars in exchange for Jose Marmolejos, Osvaldo Duarte and the left-handed pitcher José Manuel Fernández.

There is no doubt that David Paulino and Jeison Guzman will have more opportunities to shine in the Eastern Stars of the Dominican League.

This is the fourth team that Jose Marmolejos passes through, he has played for Tigres del Licey, Águilas Cibaeñas, Gigantes del Cibao and now Leones del Escogido.

