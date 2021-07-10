Lionel Scaloni’s message prior to the Copa América final

The coach of the Argentine national team, Lionel scaloni, said this Friday that Argentina will not seek a rematch on Saturday, when they will face Brazil in the final of the Copa América at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, but rather crown the project they have been working on for months.

“I don’t believe in rematches. I believe in the work we have been doing, I believe in a project that reaches its best tomorrow because it is a final,” said the coach when asked if Argentina wants a revenge for the defeat suffered against Brazil ago two years in the 2019 Copa América semifinals.

Also read: Acapulco Shore: Ignacia Michelson teaches more with a daring red string swimsuit

“It is not a rematch. We meet again with the eternal rival and I hope it will be a great game and that everyone can enjoy it,” added Scaloni after ensuring that the final will crown the project that he has been promoting as a coach and that has allowed him to the Argentine team reach 19 games undefeated.

Scaloni admitted that as Argentina’s coach he knows that he is always obliged to give results but assured that he also knows that, even without them, Argentines are identified with the football that their national team has been playing and with the attitude of the players.

“I am convinced that people are identified with the team and know that it is a team that will leave everything until the last minute, that they know that football has its things and that anything can happen, but that this team will give everything until the last second, “he said.

Read also: Cruz Azul vs Austin Bold FC: Schedule and probable line-ups of the friendly match

“We are in a very beautiful moment, at the gates of a final, and we know that we always have to give results and that is what the Argentine team wants,” he added.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content