Lionel Scaloni disapproves that the Copa América is played in Brazil

The Argentina coach, Lionel scaloni, said this Wednesday at a press conference that Brazil “It is not the ideal place” to play the Copa América because it considers that the epidemiological situation is similar to that of Argentina, which gave up organizing the tournament due to the increase in coronavirus cases.

“For a long time they had been talking about the problems we were having as a country and the effort being made by the Government and the AFA (Argentine Football Association) so that it can be played in Argentina,” began Scaloni.

“In the end it was decided that it should not be done for a health issue, a logical issue, and the result is that we go to Brazil. With that all said. Surely it is the same, worse or a little better than us. It will be very difficult assimilate the decision, “he added.

He also clarified that they still have “doubts” about where they will stay during the tournament.

“We are faced with this new situation that continues to be alarming and worrying because it is honestly not the ideal place,” he said.

For Scaloni, all the selections arrive “in equal conditions”. In addition, he said that Argentina never considered the possibility of refusing to play in Brazil.

“He who does not want to play is fully entitled, but we never raised that possibility. It is something that is there and that we have to face in a few days. We are with uncertainty and concern, like everyone else, to see how it will develop “, Held.

