The presence of Lionel Scaloni in the Argentina team generates many debates. His little previous experience led him to be looked askance from the beginning and not even the good performances of the team gave him total confidence from the public.
As if that were not enough, the coach is still getting into controversy and now he left a statement that made River fans angry. “I prefer the courts where the heat of the public is felt”, he affirmed when asked about the possibility of playing at the Monumental.
“I try to make my philosophy known in feeling the warmth of the public. For me we need those types of courts. We played in River in the previous process, historically it was played there, and there were no problems. If we have to play on the River court, we will play there. It is simply my opinion and the answer to a question, ”added the coach to ease his words, but the damage was already done.
Scaloni and if we try to try to play well and get results (nothing better than this to seduce the fan) instead of wasting time if the monumental, the bonbonniere, stream or the citadel. pic.twitter.com/wBfjAfyJxU
– WEST BANDIDO (@bandido_del) May 30, 2020
Scaloni made it clear that he would like play on the court of Mouth, Rosario Central or Newell’s, but his position on the Monumental was overwhelming: he does not like it and it will look for that its equipment does not do of premises there.
Although it is still an opinion and is totally respectable, the truth is that Scaloni got into an avoidable controversy. It generated the anger of River fans, who surely now look at it more askance than before.
I do not understand what need Scaloni has to make enemies to the rocket!
He could have stated that he liked the Bonbonniere, period.
Then comes the discussion of whether people win games (the only time Argentina was eliminated from a World Cup was in La Bombonera, 1969). pic.twitter.com/wSGnPsqVei
– Diego Borinsky (@diegoborinsky) May 29, 2020
The coach must see to it that the team plays well and forms a competitive squad, thinking of qualifying for the next World Cup and trying to win the Copa América. Chicanas about the ‘heat’ of a stadium should be in people or in journalism. A coach cannot give this type of statement, because he knows that automatically fans of the River fans, something completely dispensable. At this time the team needs everyone’s support, that ‘warmth’ of which he speaks and, with statements like these, the only thing he does is add fans who take his anger and have rejection.
It is true, there is no football and his work must be quite frozen: he has no one to watch or strategies to try, the coronavirus does not allow it. It is great that you take the time to speak to the press and answer questions, it is wonderful that you share your opinions so that the Argentine people, nostalgic for soccer, begin to calm the cravings … but chicanear? what is the meaning?
This man has a provocative way of saying things. If you prefer to play on the Boca or Velez court, it is legitimate, but that justifies in your favor and not against the people who access the River court. Your posture sounds like a provocation and not a preference.
The Monumental was the historical stadium of the Argentina team and one of the two world cups that we have as a country rose there. Deserves more respect!