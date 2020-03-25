Lionel Richie wants to record a new version of We are the world | Instagram

The famous American singer-songwriter and actor Lionel richie confessed earlier today that he wants record a new version of the famous song “We are the World“, this due to the world coronavirus crisis.

The song We are the world, which was written by the famous Michael Jackson Y Lionel richie, has become a hymn of hope following some world catastrophes.

35 years ago, this successful song was recorded, along with great artists like Michael Jackson, Bob Dylan, Stevie Wonder and Lionel Richie.

It may interest you: Lady Gaga postpones the premiere of her new album Chromatic

The song was aimed at fundraising to fight against poverty that Africa suffered at the time.

This is how Leonel considers recording a new version for his 35th anniversary, with the objective of fundraising for the fight against pandemic of the coronavirus that is currently affecting everyone.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

The first version of the song, which was released in 1985, got to raise $ 60 million and the album sold more than 20 million copies.

A second edition of the same song in the year 2010, with different artists added, this time due to the earthquake that occurred in Haiti.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

What happened in China and in Europe also came here. So if we don’t save our brothers, then the same thing will happen at home. We are all of us. We are all in this together, ”said the singer in an interview.

This is how Richie confessed when the coronavirus pandemic began, started composing a song to cheer people up but ideas and the concept they were alike to We are the World and that is why he decided to record another version of it again.

You can also read: Laura Pausini receives a peculiar request, sing She left for Tigers

Unfortunately the covid-19 virus continues to spread and it grows more and more around the world, already counting with more than 15 thousand deceased people.

.