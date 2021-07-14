Lionel Messi would sign for 5 more years with FC Barcelona

It seems that the issue of Lionel Messi’s continuity with Barcelona would have come to a positive end for both players and the Argentine would have an agreement in principle to remain linked to the team of his loves, now until 2026.

According to Diario Sport and L Sportiu de Cataluña, Lionel Messi will sign for 5 more years with the culé team and would have a clause of 350 million euros.

Although sources point out that it is not a definitive agreement and it is only a preliminary agreement, they assure that Lionel Messi has agreed to reduce his salary by 50%, since he understands the current situation of the Blaugrana team.

The Argentine is on vacation after winning the Copa América and when he returns, he will sit down with the directors to agree and sign his new contract.

In Barcelona they have no doubt that Lionel Messi will be for the team’s debut in the 2021-22 season of the Spanish League against Real Sociedad.

