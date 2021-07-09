Lionel Messi would have already made a decision to rescue the Blaugrana team

The problems in the environment of the Barcelona they continue and seem far from over. The president of The league, Javier Tebas, He sent a strong message to the Blaugrana entity, stating that in case of renewing the Argentine, they will not be able to renew him.

A few days ago, several Spanish media revealed that the board of directors led by Joan Laporta He is looking to accommodate several of his players in order to lower the salary cap imposed by the league.

However, a light at the end of the tunnel seems to have appeared in the culé painting, since, according to the French newspaper, L’Equipe, Lionel messi wants to renew with the club of his loves and had made a decision

The source indicates that the Argentine star would have agreed to lower his salary by up to 50 percent to make his renewal possible and help the team to settle accounts, so after the final of the America Cup, their stay would be made official.