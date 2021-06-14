Lionel Messi will surpass Carlos Pibe Valderrama in Copa América Brazil 2021 | Argentina vs Chile today | America’s Cup 2021

Argentina and Chile will open this Monday, June 14, group A of the 2021 Copa América of Brazil. It will be at the Nilton Santos stadium, in Rio de Janeiro, starting at 4:00 pm (Colombian time). The Argentine national team hopes to break a 28-year streak without winning the title of the contest, and for that he has Lionel Messi, accompanied by a group of young and talented players, led by Lionel Scaloni.

In the Albiceleste they fear that one of the best three players in the history of Argentine football will spend his career for the national team without winning titles. That is why Messi will be followed in this Copa América, which, for many, could be the last.

Messi will compete for the sixth time in the Copa América. He already did so in 2007, 2011, 2015, 2016 and 2019, finishing second three times, falling in the finals against Brazil and against Chile twice.

However, when the game starts, what will the Colombian referee Wilmar Roldán whistle, Messi will already impose a registration. Will surpass Carlos el ‘Pibe’ Valderrama and Leonel Álvarez, on the list of players with the most matches in the Copa América.

From playing a single minute against Chile, Messi will reach 28 appearances in the history of the Cup, leaving behind the ‘Pibe’ and Leonel, figures of Colombia in the nineties, who planted in 27 games.

Messi will match the Peruvian Máximo Mosquera, who played 28 times during the versions of 1947, 1955, 1956 and 1957. Thus, will reach the top 5 of footballers with the most appearances in the Copa América, led by Chilean Sergio Livingstone, with 34 games.