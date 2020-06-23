Lionel Messi will have a son, out of wedlock, says Mhoni Vidente | Reform

Mhoni Vidente has released a strong prediction that could shake the life of the famous soccer player Lionel Messi because he assures that he will have a son, but not with his wife.

According to the visionary, the Barcelona footballer is or will be unfaithful to Antonella Roccuzzo with a famous young European.

One more son is visualized, but not with his wife, with another person, a lover, young, European, an artist, total controversy of the player Messi.

The Cuban has shared that the player of the Barcelona He will be 33 years old, the age of Christ, so there will be many changes in his personal and work life.

Mhoni stressed that Messi will change teams and go up more in the soccer field so more will be offered.

The seer said that this year will be full of controversy for the Argentine and the success will come, but also the conflict.

Mhoni had already spoken that Lionel Messi’s life would change radically, but he had not been so specific about what would happen.