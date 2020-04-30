The Argentine Sergio “Kun” Agüero, striker for Manchester City, guaranteed this Thursday that his friend and compatriot Lionel Messi will continue with the Barcelona regardless of conditions, unless something “catastrophic” happens.

In an interview with a Spanish program, the striker pointed out that the salary context has little influence on an unlikely departure from “Lio”, due to his comfort and happiness for the Catalan club.

“It doesn’t matter if they give him more salary, it happens because he loves the club. He identifies with Barza and he is happy there. As much as a thousand things happen at the club, he will continue there. Unless something very happens catastrophic, that things are very bad “he explained.

The top scorer in the history of the whole of Citizens, stressed that Messi is an icon of the Barcelona team and has surpassed the internal competition many players who have come to reinforce the team.

“Leo is a player who is already a symbol and legend in Barcelona, ​​but many things happen in soccer. Many players have changed him and he always stayed at Barcelona. He loves the club, he is identified with him,” he said.

AJ

