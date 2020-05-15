Lionel Messi today: hints to Quique Setién, coach of Barcelona 2020 | League of Spain | Soccer



























































































































Welcome

!

You have created your Futbolred account. Know and personalize your profile.

Verification email will be sent to

Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.

Setién had mentioned that Barcelona was to win the Champions League. The ’10’ replied.

Quique Setién with Messi.

Photo:



Private file

By:

Miguel Machado

May 14, 2020, 06:44 p.m.

Lionel Messi talked about everything: about the return to the fields, about his current situation and sent some hints to his coach in Barcelona; Quique Setién.

The Argentine mentioned and touched on the subject of the Champions League, taking into account that the Barca coach had said that he could win the tournament.

“This break may end up benefiting us. Perhaps Setién misunderstood or explained it badly, we can’t win the Champions League playing like before the break. Everyone has their opinion and they are all very respectable. Mine is based on the fact that I was lucky to play the Champions League every year, “he said in‘ Mundo Deportivo. ‘

Finally, he spoke about the returns: “the risk of contagion is everywhere, when you leave the house the risk is already there, therefore I think that you don’t have to think about it too much because if you can’t make it want not to go anywhere. But we also understand that it is essential to comply with protocols and take maximum measures of prevention. Going back to training is being a first step but we should not trust ourselves and we must continue taking all the necessary precautions and assume that we have to start playing the games when they arrive but behind closed doors ”.

COMMENT

SAVE

Enter or

register

to save articles in your user area and read them whenever you want

Saved item

To consult it at another time,

visit your user area.

This article has already been saved

To consult it at another time,

visit your user area.

Item could not be saved, please try again

.