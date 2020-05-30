Former English soccer player Gary Lineker, a current BBC commentator, sees watching Lionel Messi play again “perhaps one of the few things you can enjoy football without fans.”

The British chain BBC, in its sports section, has decided to dedicate this Saturday to the figure of the Argentine Messi. “There will be a ‘Messi Day’ on Saturday at BBC Sport,” explained UK public television. Among the sections dedicated to the Barcelona star is a summary of Messi’s best goals, a question contest and a column by former English soccer player Gary Lineker.

“Every time I see him play, even on those days when he is not so fine, there are moments when you think, But how does he do that? He does three or four things in one game that I probably haven’t been able to do in my entire career. He does things that no one can, ”explained Lineker, who also played for Barcelona.

Lineker also compared the figure of Messi with that of Michael Jordan. “Jordan has a very different personality and is much more open, but Messi can be described in the same sense, as an icon whose impact and ability transcends our own sport. You don’t have to like basketball to appreciate Jordan, just as you don’t have to be a soccer fan to enjoy watching Messi. Like Jordan, Messi is the best of all time to have played the sport, ”Lineker said.

Among the best moments of Messi’s career that the BBC compiles is his first hat trick for Real Madrid in 2007, his incredible Maradona-style goal against Getafe in 2007, the goal that sealed the Rome Champions League against Manchester United, when he scored four for Arsenal at the Camp Nou, his six Ballon d’Or and his 91 goals in a calendar year in 2012.

“We have not seen much of him in these two months due to the pandemic, but it seems that the League is going to resume behind closed doors very soon. It will not be the same without an audience, there is no doubt, but Messi is perhaps one of the only things that football can be enjoyed without fans, “said Lineker.

.