Lionel Messi receives tremendous ‘dart’ from Mario Kempes

Lionel messi managed to get his first title with the Argentina Selection, something that has reopened the debate on whether he is the best player in the history of soccer or Argentina; However, for many that debate should not even be raised, since, they consider that they are still below Maradona.

One of them is the World Champion in 1978, Mario kempes, who pointed out in an interview for TyC Sports that, unfortunately, he will always be Maradona’s shadow, whatever happens, even if he wins the World Cup.

“For Messi, the misfortune is that he was the replacement for Diego Maradona. And Diego, with the idolatry that he has carried around the world, it is very difficult to overshadow him. If he wants to be better than Maradona, he will not achieve it because of rather than win four world championships in a row … The title of world champion still does not have it. The World Cup does not have it. “

Kempes assured that no matter what he wins, the Barcelona legend will always lack something to be the great idol of Argentine soccer, so he will never be able to compare himself with the world champion in 1986.

“He’s always going to be five underweight to get a step down there from Diego, but that’s going to be impossible. No matter how much he wins what he wins, it can never be compared to what Diego did.”