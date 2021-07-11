Lionel Messi receives an emotional message from his father after winning the Copa América

The Argentine National Team and Lionel Messi broke a 28-year streak of title drought this Saturday, July 10, after defeating the Brazilian National Team in the final of the Copa América 2021, at the Maracanã Stadium, with a score by Ángel Di Mary.

After the game, Jorge Messi, father of the Barcelona crack, published a short but emotional message accompanied by a video where he assured that Lionel deserved this title more than anyone.

“You deserve it, Lionel,” Messi’s father posted after the game on his social networks.

After four lost finals in the Copa América and one in the World Cup, the Argentine national team once again lifted a title since 1993, when in the Copa América in Ecuador, they beat Mexico in the final.

Thus, the team led by Lionel Scaloni joined the prestigious list of sports teams that broke their curses after several years in which they did not lift any championship.

