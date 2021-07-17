National teams



Lionel Messi on Argentine TV: ‘A beautiful madness all this’



Juan Pablo Arévalo July 12, 2021, 02:14 pm

The message of the Albiceleste figure after being the Copa América champion. Listen to it here.

Lionel Messi is the topic of conversation in Argentina. The crack of the Albiceleste team finally won something important and was the architect of the Copa América 2021 title, in the Maracana stadium defeated Brazil.

The ’10’ is in Rosario, his hometown, and has been sharing with his family, friends and neighbors. However, it had not come out in the media.

This Monday, on ‘ESPN F90’ Messi spoke. He did it through Sebastián Vignolo, host of the program, sending him an audio from WhatsApp.

“I am disconnected from everything, I am not looking at anything. Enjoying this moment, the people, Falling from all that this means and preparing to go on vacation with my family, ”said Messi.

“Happy, impossible to explain the happiness I feel. All this is crazy beautiful! ”, He finished.