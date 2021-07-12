Lionel Messi, leader in odds to win the Ballon d’Or after his masterful Copa América

07/12/2021 at 4:52 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

He finally succeeded. After more than 15 years wearing the albiceleste jacket, Lionel Messi has been able to lead Argentina to its first title in decades, removing the thorn that supposed to have lost four consecutive finals throughout the recent decades. Thanks to this, adding to a remarkable season in numbers together with the Barcelona, the Argentine star is, once again, main candidate to win the Ballon d’Or according to the quotas.

In this sense, being the top scorer and top supporter of the Copa América, a tournament that also won the award for Best player, Messi has culminated in better estimates regarding counterparts of the nature of Harry kane, who fell in the final of the Eurocup versus Italy, Y Kylian Mbappé, who could not go beyond the quarterfinals of the European competition. Even big names like Cristiano Ronaldo Y Robert Lewandowski They have lagged behind the Argentine, who is getting closer and closer to his seventh award as far as said award is concerned.

CANDIDATES FOR THE GOLDEN BALL 2021

So, here are the odds of the top 10 contenders for the 2021 Ballon d’Or:

Lionel messi: 1.5 euros.Harry kane: 5.5 euros.Kylian Mbappé: 7 euros.Robert Lewandowski: 7 euros.Cristiano Ronaldo: 9 euros.N’Golo Kanté: 9 euros.Neymar: 10 euros.Raheem Sterling: 11 euros.Ciro Immobile: 15 euros.Kevin De Bruyne: 17 euros.