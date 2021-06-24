Lionel Messi is surprised by teammates in the Argentine National Team for his 34th birthday

Lioenl Messi’s room in the concentration hotel of the Argentina National Team that participates in the Copa América 2021 became a ‘party room’ to celebrate the 34th birthday of The flea, who was surprised by several of his companions in the albiceleste, who arrived with bags of gifts for the captain.

Some are joking and other tasteful details such as sports accessories and bottles of wine, were some of those present from the Argentine players, who burst in singing the Happy Birthday with a ‘mini cake’ in hand.

Ángel Di María, Papu Gómez and Nico Otamendi were among the most animated players in the surprise they prepared for Leo.

“Starting the birthday with the kids and receiving some gifts. Thank you very much for making me spend a special day even if I am not with the family whom I miss a lot at the moment,” Messi wrote.

The video shared by Messi closed with a stitch from Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero, who in his style thanked them and asked them to leave the room to continue resting.

Leo’s publication has already reached 4 million likes in just one hour.

Argentina will play its last match of the Copa América group stage against Bolivia next Monday, a duel where it will try to close unbeaten and secure the lead of Group A, where it is in first place with 7 points, 2 units away. From Chile.

