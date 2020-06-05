Soccer has not yet returned in the Spanish League and the FC Barcelona he already has a worrying news with him. The Blaugrana club announced that the Argentine star, Lionel Messi, missed the last two collective trainings due to a minimal contracture in the right quadriceps.

The Spanish team confirmed the above through a statement, where they noted that, despite the near return of soccer, the experienced South American soccer player has a good chance of being in the restart of the Santander League.

“The Catalan captain has a small contracture in the quadriceps of his right leg. This Friday has made specific work to avoid risks since there are eight days left for the first league commitment (after the break due to the new coronavirus). In the next few days, he is scheduled to return to work with the group ”, reported the Catalan institution.

Leo Messi and Ansu Fati have done specific work in returning the team to activity – FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona_es) June 5, 2020

Lionel Messi, together with his teammate Ansu Fati, they worked unevenly on campus at the facilities of the Barcelona. The foregoing with the intention that both footballers achieve their maximum capacity to successfully complete the 2019/2020 season.

Barcelona will reopen its participation in Spanish football on saturday june 13 when i visit the Majorca, in a match corresponding to date 28 of the Santander League. Until before the stop by the Covid-19, those led by Quique Setién were located in the first general position with 58 units, two more than Real Madrid.