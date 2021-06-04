Lionel Messi heads homage to Maradona with the largest statue in the world

U.S.

For the first time since the death of Diego Armando Maradona The Argentine team prepared to play an official match and took the opportunity to pay a posthumous tribute to Diego Armando Maradona, of whom a statue is displayed in his honor in the vicinity of the Unique Mother of Cities stadium in Santiago del Estero.

Before facing Chile, for the seventh day of the South American Qualifiers, the Argentine squad stopped in front of the Maradona statue and waited for them to be unveiled to pay tribute to him. There he was Lionel messi at the head of the delegation as captain and bearer of the ’10’ jacket that the ‘Pelusa’ once used and now defends ‘La Pulga’.

Diego’s statue is 5 meters high and is the tallest in the world. Madona appears standing with her hands on her waist and with the ball on her left foot. It says on the base: “Diego Armando MARADONA 1960 – 2020 – ∞”.

It is a work made in bronze.

They also wanted to jump onto the field with a special jersey in tribute to the 1986 world champion, but FIFA did not allow it.

Read also: Mbappé: “Messi and Cristiano are better than me, everyone knows it”