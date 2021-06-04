Lionel Messi heads homage to Maradona with the largest statue in the world

For the first time since the death of Diego Armando Maradona The Argentine team prepared to play an official match and took the opportunity to pay a posthumous tribute to Diego Armando Maradona, of whom a statue is displayed in his honor in the vicinity of the Unique Mother of Cities stadium in Santiago del Estero.

Before facing Chile, for the seventh day of the South American Qualifiers, the Argentine squad stopped in front of the Maradona statue and waited for them to be unveiled to pay tribute to him. There he was Lionel messi at the head of the delegation as captain and bearer of the ’10’ jacket that the ‘Pelusa’ once used and now defends ‘La Pulga’.

🏆 # Eliminatory The statue of Diego Maradona received the Albiceleste squad at the Sole Mother of Cities Stadium🔟🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/Fbamlqq4xU – Argentina National Team 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) June 3, 2021

Diego’s statue is 5 meters high and is the tallest in the world. Madona appears standing with her hands on her waist and with the ball on her left foot. It says on the base: “Diego Armando MARADONA 1960 – 2020 – ∞”.

It is a work made in bronze.

# SelecciónMayor The Selection @Argentina participated in the tribute held in the vicinity of the stadium where a statue was discovered in homage to the legend Diego Maradona 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/26naKUUKne – Argentina National Team 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) June 3, 2021

They also wanted to jump onto the field with a special jersey in tribute to the 1986 world champion, but FIFA did not allow it.

The Argentine National Team 🇦🇷 will play for the first time, after the death of Diego Maradona, who will be honored with this shirt, before today’s game against Chile 🇨🇱. FIFA did not authorize this shirt to be used for the match. pic.twitter.com/yTSAnvi49a – Futbolero Attack (@AtaqueFutbolero) June 3, 2021

