Lionel Messi gave Nona Gaprindashvili an emotional gift for his 80th anniversary

Argentine star Lionel Messi today gave a signed Barcelona shirt with his number to the legendary Georgian chess player Nona gaprindashvili on the occasion of his 80 years, fulfilled last May.

“Happy anniversary, Nona, a big greeting”, can be read on the shirt with the autograph of the Barcelona player and captain of the Argentina team.

The gift was an initiative of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) and the organization’s own vice president, Akaki Iashvili, was in charge of delivering the present to Gaprindashvili, the first woman to achieve the title of FIDE Grandmaster and the fifth world chess champion (1962-1978) ,

“It is something so unexpected and so gratifying,” the chess player told ., and assured that “the shirt will occupy a place of honor in my home collection of chess awards and other international trophies.”

Gaprindashvili assures that he has followed Messi, “that fantastic player”, since he arrived at Barcelona. The chess player confessed to following Barcelona and the national team for several decades. Argentina.

“I wish Argentina and Messi to win the Copa América. I remember when Lionel came to Tbilisi and the warmth with which he later spoke about Georgia,” he added.

Messi was in the Georgian capital in 2015, when Barcelona beat Sevilla 5-4 in the UEFA Super Cup final. On that occasion the Argentine scored two goals.

This shirt is the second that Messi has sent to Georgia. The first was sent six years ago to Isolda Chjeidze, a western Georgia resident, after she wrote him a letter on behalf of her children, with whom she shares her love for Barcelona and the Argentine footballer, in whose honor she baptized her calf.

