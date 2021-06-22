Lionel Messi equaled the record for most games with the Argentine National Team

The Argentine National Team played its third game in the Group Stage of the America’s Cup 2021 against Paraguay and won 1-0 with a goal from Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gómez, on a night in which Lionel messi he reached another record that leaves him immersed in the history of La Albiceleste.

This Monday the ’10’ and Argentine captain started with Sergio Agüero, Ángel Di María and Alejandro Gómez and reached the majestic figure of 147 games with the Argentine National Team. He thus equaled the ‘Jefecito’ Javier Mascherano in the all-time leadership.

⚽ The 147 of the 🔟: we review all the matches of Lionel #Messi with the @Argentina shirt 🇦🇷 📝 https://t.co/WXNqg9vjSw pic.twitter.com/kwXys9pA7G – Argentina National Team 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) June 22, 2021

“Congratulations Leo for having reached the record of appearances with the Argentina jersey. Nobody better than you to continue growing the legend and be the player with the most presence in our National Team. Congratulations to the whole team for the victory and may there be many more ”, wrote Mascherano on his social networks.

Congratulations Leo for having reached the record of appearances with the @Argentina shirt.

Nobody better than you to continue growing the legend and be the player with the most presence in our National Team.

Congratulations to the whole team for the victory and many more! pic.twitter.com/tDW3hJXUzb – Javier Mascherano (@Mascherano) June 22, 2021

His debut with the senior team occurred on August 17, 2005, when he was 18 years, one month and 24 days old. He did it hand in hand with José Néstor Pékerman, in a friendly against Hungary. He was a minute in the grip and was sent off with a direct red.

He has played 147 games, scored 73 goals, distributed 51 assists, received eight yellow cards and two red cards. However, he has not yet been able to win a title with the senior. He lost three Copa América finals and the 2014 World Cup final.

Also read: Video: With exquisite assistance from Messi, the Argentine National Team defeated Uruguay in Brasilia