Lionel Messi consoled Neymar after the Copa América final

The Argentine National Team and Lionel Messi managed to break a losing streak of finals and beat the Brazilian National Team at the Maracaná Stadium, defeating Verdeamarela 1-0 with a score by Ángel Di María.

At the end of the match, Lionel Messi knelt on the grass to celebrate his first title with the Argentine National Team, while Neymar burst into tears after failing to win the two-time championship.

Shortly after the final whistle and celebrating with his team, Messi went to Neymar, who was his teammate at Barcelona, ​​to hug the Brazilian striker who was inconsolable.

After this great gesture by Messi, Neymar also dedicated a few words to the Argentine, as he congratulated him on this great achievement with his team, after four lost finals.

In this way, the Argentine National Team managed to break a 28-year streak without being able to win the Copa América, during which time they lost four finals (two against Brazil and two against Chile).

For his part, Messi arrived with three lost Copa América finals (2 vs Chile and 1 vs Brazil) and a defeat in the World Cup final, against Germany.

