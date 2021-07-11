Lionel Messi breaks down in tears after winning the Copa América title (VIDEO)

After four lost finals, forward Lionel Messi can savor the honeys of victory by winning the Copa América 2021 title with the Argentine National Team by beating the Argentine team in the final. Brazil’s selection.

After the final whistle, the attacker of the Barcelona He could not contain the feeling of achieving his first title of his career with the albiceleste and burst into tears in the company of his teammates.

Through Twitter, they have made viral the moment when striker Lionel Messi is inca on the pitch of the Maracana stadium after learning that after years of waiting, he leads the Argentine National Team to win the Copa América title.

#America Cup THE MOMENT SO WAITED! Final whistle and so shouted Lionel Messi Argentina Brazil # VibraElContinente #VibraOContinente pic.twitter.com/BacbLCghFU – Copa América (@CopaAmerica) July 11, 2021

“THE MOMENT SO WAITED! Final whistle and so shouted Lionel Messi,” they wrote.

The Argentine National Team manages to reach the figure of 15 Copa América titles in its history, to equal the Uruguay national team as the top winners in the Continental tournament and leaving the Brazilian National Team with nine.

THE CHAMPION’S KISS # VibraElContinente # CopaAmérica pic.twitter.com/etTtv3mG5D – Copa América (@CopaAmerica) July 11, 2021

